Key suspect in Karni Sena chief's murder arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 07:19 pm Jan 03, 202407:19 pm

Ashok Meghwal, the main suspect in the killing of Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, arrested

Ashok Meghwal, the main suspect in the killing of Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror probe agency raided 31 locations in Rajasthan and Haryana on Wednesday in connection with Gogamedi's murder. During the raids, the NIA confiscated several guns, ammunition, electronic devices, and incriminating financial documents. Gogamedi was brutally gunned down at his residence in Jaipur on December 5, 2023.

Illegal weapons seized

Authorities also seized eight illegal firearms from Meghwal and learned about the delivery of an additional 22 weapons when they interrogated him. He was reportedly in touch with criminal Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Godara had earlier taken responsibility for Gogamedi's murder on social media. "I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote.

Background on Gogamedi's murder and Godara's criminal activities

On the day of the murder, Gogamedi was having tea with four men at his Jaipur home when two of them suddenly started shooting, leaving him dead. One of the gunmen, Naveen Singh Shekhawat, also died during the incident. Police say that Godara extorted money from businessmen in Rajasthan, demanding sums between Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 17 crore. In June last year, Godara escaped to Dubai from Delhi using a fake passport and is currently wanted by Interpol.