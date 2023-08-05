Nuh violence: Now, official links bulldozer action to riot culprits

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 05, 2023

Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh began on Thursday

The district administration in Haryana's Nuh demolished several houses and shops of local residents for the third day on Saturday. Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar reportedly said the owners of some of the structures were involved in the communal violence this week, which claimed six lives. His remark came a day after officials said the "bulldozer action" had nothing to do with the clashes.

Why does this story matter?

Communal riots broke out in Nuh and other parts of Haryana on Monday after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The clashes claimed the lives of six people and injured over 200. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reportedly signaled action against perpetrators on the lines of Uttar Pradesh's "bulldozer justice."

Demolition on orders of CM: Official

According to India Today, Kumar on Saturday said the demolition was ordered by Haryana CM Khattar. "This is on the orders of the CM. All of this is illegal construction. These people were involved in the riots," he stated. About two dozen medical stores and other shops were brought down at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College early on Saturday.

Illegal constructions being razed on Saturday

Illegal structures removed behind Hindu temple

Notably, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said on Friday that houses and shops were bulldozed on "encroached land" in Nuh. The administration has also deployed bulldozers at four locations across the Tauru town of the district. Panwar added the Forest Department also removed the structures from five acres behind the Nalhar Shiv Temple, where the VHP's procession started on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

Bulldozer action began on Thursday

To note, the demolition drive began on Thursday evening with the Haryana government bulldozing around 250 shanties of alleged "illegal" Bangladeshi immigrants encroaching on government land in violence-hit Nuh's Tauru. The administration had identified more than 50 properties to demolish in different parts of Nuh. Earlier, Khattar alleged that illegal immigrants were involved in the recent communal riots.

202 people arrested so far

The bulldozer action came after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij called the clashes "engineered." He promised action against the culprits, saying, "Bulldozers too will be used, if need be." As of Friday, 202 people were arrested and 80 others were taken into preventive detention for questioning in connection with the violence. The police have registered 102 FIRs so far.

