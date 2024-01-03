Sakshee Malikkh accuses Brij Bhushan of threatening her mother

1/7

India 3 min read

Sakshee Malikkh accuses Brij Bhushan of threatening her mother

By Riya Baibhawi 05:14 pm Jan 03, 202405:14 pm

Malikkh said their safety is the government's responsibility

Retired wrestler Sakshee Malikkh, on Wednesday, claimed that goons linked to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are threatening her mother. She added that "our safety is the government's responsibility." Addressing a press conference, Malikkh asserted that Singh and his supporters have been using social media to spread hatred and abuse. This comes after hundreds of junior wrestlers protested against Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

From January to June 2023, top wrestlers in the country protested against then-WFI chief Singh—an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers. While the protest was withdrawn, the appointment of Singh's close ally Sanjay Singh as WFI chief in December rekindled the fire. On Wednesday, Malikkh slammed Singh, saying, "We did not know he was so powerful that he would declare nationals without discussing with anyone from his residence."

3/7

Junion wrestlers protest against Malikkh, Phogat, and Punia

Meanwhile, dozens of junior wrestlers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against Malikkh and her co-wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. They held banners reading, "UWW (United World Wrestling) save our wrestling from these three wrestlers." The trio has been at the forefront of protests against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. The protesting junior wrestlers and coaches threatened to return their Arjuna awards if the suspended WFI wasn't restored within 10 days.

4/7

Sanjay challenges ad-hoc committee

Last month, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the WFI for announcing nationals without following rules. Later, the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) set up a three-member ad-hoc committee to temporarily manage the federation's affairs. Sanjay, president of the suspended WFI, stated they don't recognize the ad-hoc committee and will organize national championships. He added, "How will they (ad-hoc panel) organize Nationals if our state associations will not send the teams? We will organize our National Championship soon."

5/7

Watch: Mallikh accuses Singh of misusing his power

6/7

More on wrestling championship rift between WFI and ad-hoc committee

The ad-hoc committee recently announced the senior national championships to be held between February 2 and 5 in Jaipur. However, Sanjay has remained combative, stating that he doesn't believe in suspension and that it will be the WFI that hosts the competitions. "We got elected democratically. The Returning Officer had signed the papers, how do they ignore that. We do not recognize this ad-hoc panel," Singh told PTI.

7/7

National championships for U-15, U-20 categories within next 6 weeks