By Tanya Shrivastava 12:47 pm Mar 20, 202412:47 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalized a seat-sharing agreement with the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), led by HD Deve Gowda, in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this agreement, the JD(S) will compete for three seats—Mandya, Hassan and Kolar. Notably, Deve Gowda's son-in-law, CN Manjunath, will contest from Bengaluru Rural on a BJP ticket.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes just days after the JD(S) leaders expressed their concern over the BJP's announcement of 20 candidates for Karnataka's 28 parliamentary constituencies. Senior JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had warned that if the party didn't secure three seats in the arrangement, the JD(S) would field its own candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 25 seats, while the Congress and the JD(S) won one each.

Alliance discussion

Seat-sharing negotiations reached stalemate over Kolar seat

The seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties had reportedly reached a stalemate over the Kolar seat, currently held by the BJP. The BJP was eager to retain this seat after winning it in the previous election. However, the JD(S) insisted on not settling for just two seats. According to reports, Deve Gowda stepped in to counsel his party leaders against escalating their differences with the BJP to achieve "good results" in the upcoming elections.

Intra party politics

BJP faces internal struggles amid seat-sharing agreement

Meanwhile, the BJP is dealing with internal struggle in the state as senior leaders like KS Eshwarappa and Sadananda Gowda have expressed dissatisfaction over not being given party tickets. Last week, Eshwarappa announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga constituency in the Lok Sabha election. Similarly, Gowda voiced his disappointment about not being given a ticket from Bengaluru North and threatened to "expose everything".

Ahead of polls

Controversial remarks stir trouble for BJP's Anantkumar Hegde

Recently, Anantkumar Hegde, a six-term BJP MP from Karnataka, sparked a controversy suggesting the BJP would amend the Constitution once it secured a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha. His comments have provided fuel for the opposition the Congress's campaign. The BJP has served notice to Hegde and party leader Amit Shah has expressed his displeasure with him.

Congress's reaction

'JD(S) committing suicide by fielding Dr Manjunath on BJP ticket'

Reacting to the reports of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier said that the latter is "committing suicide" by fielding Dr Manjunath on a BJP ticket. Asked about plans to induct BJP MP Gowda into the Congress, he said, "Natural for politicians to contest elections for another party...when denied a ticket. Will take in anyone who joins the party...accepting Congress's ideology." When asked specifically about Gowda he said, "I can't comment on that."