Pune road rage: Elderly man arrested for punching woman

What's the story The police in Pune have arrested an elderly man, identified as Swapnil Kekre, for allegedly assaulting a woman who was riding a scooter with her two children. They have also arrested the man's wife, who was in the car with him at the time of the incident. According to the woman, Jerlyn D'Silva, the man was allegedly furious because she did not give him space to overtake.

Victim narrates ordeal, raises questions on city's safety

In a post on Instagram, D'Silva detailed the horrific experience that resulted in a case being filed against Kekre. She claimed she was traveling on the Pashan-Baner Link Road with her two children when Kekre, who had been tailing them for nearly 2km, overtook and stopped in front of her. "He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair...I had two kids with me, kuch bhi ho sakta tha," D'Silva said.

Police register case, begin investigation

A woman took her to the hospital, from where she called her uncle. Vishal, D'Silva's uncle, told NDTV that after the incident, she called him, and he rushed to meet her at the hospital. "She told me the man in the car assaulted her for no reason. The scooter didn't touch his car. He probably did it just to show how powerful he was. The man's wife was with him but she didn't try to stop him," he said.

Recent road rage incidents highlight growing concern

Based on these details, the police lodged an FIR against Kekre under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he was arrested on Sunday. This incident follows two recent road rage cases in Pune. Two months ago, a 17-year-old boy rammed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies, resulting in their immediate deaths. Last week, a 25-year-old reportedly intoxicated son of a politician hit a poultry truck while speeding in his SUV, leaving its two occupants seriously injured.