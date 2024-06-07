Next Article

Charges of abetment of suicide filed

Pune Porsche crash: Teen's father, grandfather booked in suicide case

10:43 am Jun 07, 2024

What's the story The father and grandfather of the 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal Porsche crash in Pune are now facing charges in a separate case of abetment of suicide. DS Kature, a local businessman, lodged the complaint, accusing the duo and three others of his son Shashikant Kature's suicide. The police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Context

Why does this story matter?

The teen's father is currently in police custody for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of his son, who was driving the Porchse drunk, when it hit two 24-year-old IT professionals, killing them instantly. The boy's mother was arrested last week for allegedly swapping her blood samples with that of her son's. The grandfather is also in judicial custody for kidnapping the family driver and forcing him to accept responsibility for the crash.

New developments

What is the new case about

During the Porsche crash investigation, the role of the teen's father, grandfather, and three others in Shashikant's suicide was revealed. According to Kature, his son Shashikant had taken a loan for construction work from the boy's father and grandfather. After failing to pay the loan on time, they allegedly began adding compound interest to the principal amount and harassing Shashikant. Shashikant allegedly committed suicide in January of this year due to his frustration with the persistent harassment.

Case progression

3 FIRs lodged in connection with Pune car crash

Three FIRs have already been lodged related to the Porsche crash incident. The first was against the minor for causing the accident, the second for alleged manipulation of blood samples, and the third for purported abduction and forced confession of their family driver. The father was arrested along with restaurant owners, where his son allegedly consumed alcohol before the accident on the night of May 19. The grandfather was arrested on May 25.

Court appeal

Grandfather files for wrongful detention, awaits hearing

On Thursday, the grandfather filed an application in Bombay High Court claiming wrongful detention by Pune city police regarding the alleged kidnapping and forced confession of their family driver. The high court has yet to hear the application. In addition to the family members, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune and a peon were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe to manipulate the minor's blood sample.