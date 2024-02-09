The 2025 Porsche Taycan features adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs (Photo credit: Porsche)

2025 Porsche Taycan vs Audi e-tron GT: Which is better?

What's the story German supercar maker Porsche has introduced the 2025 iteration of its popular EV, the Taycan, for global markets. The updated electric vehicle now features upgrades to its chassis, suspension setup, and powertrain, making it more potent than before. This new-generation sporty EV competes with the Audi e-tron GT in the premium e-sedan category. Between these two vehicles, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

Porsche was the first established luxury automaker to enter the premium electric vehicle segment with the previous generation Taycan. The carmaker pushed the boundaries by offering both an attractive design and sporty performance. However, with the arrival of rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW i7, and Audi e-tron GT, Porsche has now updated the Taycan with MY-2025 upgrades.

Design

Taycan looks more appealing of the two

The 2025 Porsche Taycan follows an aggressive design philosophy and features the signature split-type, quad LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, flush-fitted door handles, designer dual-tone wheels, and connected-style LED taillamps. The Audi e-tron GT features a muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, angular air intake with horizontal slats, swept-back LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and wheel arches for aerodynamic vents.

Interiors

Taycan's cabin looks more upmarket with several high-quality screens

The cabin of the Porsche Taycan offers an upmarket feel with wooden trims on the dashboard, premium upholstery, a curved 16.9-inch driver's display, a 10.9-inch central console, an 8.4-inch control panel, and an optional glass roof. In comparison, the Audi e-tron GT offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Performance

The Audi e-tron GT delivers slightly higher driving range

Porsche Taycan has two electric motors with a large 105kWh battery pack. The setup delivers up to 938hp of power and promises over 480km of range on a single charge. Audi e-tron GT packs two electric motors that are paired with a 93kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers a maximum output of 646hp and a range of up to 500km per charge.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Audi e-tron GT can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.72 crore (ex-showroom). The Porsche Taycan, in the MY-2025 avatar, starts at $101,395 (approximately Rs. 84.14 lakh) in the US market. India prices are yet to be revealed. In our opinion, the Taycan makes more sense with its attractive design, upmarket cabin, and overall better brand value.