Trio arrested for using fake Aadhaar cards

3 laborers arrested for trying to enter Parliament complex

By Chanshimla Varah 09:51 am Jun 07, 202409:51 am

What's the story Three men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using forged Aadhaar cards to gain entry into the high-security Parliament complex. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested the trio, who had been working as construction laborers in the complex for three months. A complaint against the men, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyab, was lodged at the Parliament Street police station, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Detection details

Forged Aadhaar cards detected at Parliament House gate

Inspector Balmukund Thakur of CISF filed the complaint, stating that he was checking photo IDs at iron gate no. 3 of Parliament House when assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar detected the trio attempting to gain entry on a "casual entry pass." Upon examination, it was discovered that Monis and Kasim were using the same Aadhaar card as Soyab, with their individual pictures placed on it. Thakur alleged that "they made these forged documents under a conspiracy and police should probe further."

Interrogation details

Delhi Police informed and suspects interrogated

The men were immediately caught by the CISF, which then informed Delhi Police about the incident. "Their entry pass expired on June 4 and they asked the security personnel to issue them a new one. But Monis and Kasim were not carrying their Aadhaar cards, so they put their pictures on Soyab's card for entry," a senior police officer said.

Legal proceedings

FIR registered and investigation underway

DCP Devesh Mahla of the New Delhi district confirmed that an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 419 (cheating by imprisonment), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). He stated, "After registering an FIR, we have arrested all the three men. Further investigations are in progress." An investigation revealed that they were recruited by Dee Vee Projects Limited to build the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.