The chargesheet by the Delhi Police ran into several thousand pages

Delhi Police files first chargesheet against news portal NewsClick

04:28 pm Mar 30, 2024

What's the story The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed its first chargesheet against the news portal NewsClick and its founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The development came after the Special Cell petitioned Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur for an extension until February to file the chargesheet in December. In February, they requested an extension until March. Finally, on March 20, the Delhi Police was given a 10-day extension to file the chargesheet.

Why does this story matter?

Purkayastha, along with Amit Chakravarty, the head of the human resources department, were arrested on October 3, 2023, over allegations of receiving foreign money for pro-China propaganda. They were arrested months after authorities registered a case against NewsClick and its journalists on August 17, 2023. The move was preceded by a New York Times article, which alleged that NewsClick received cash from US businessman Neville Roy Singham, who, according to the newspaper, "sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points."

8,000 page chargesheet!

The first chargesheet by the Delhi Police ran into several thousand pages. To be exact, 8,000 pages! On Saturday morning, the police team was seen carrying the chargesheet copy and relevant documents in a trunk to the court. The charge sheet also includes information on the 480 electronic devices seized. The court will now decide whether and when to take cognizance of the charge sheet submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Kaur of the Patiala House Court.

Police team carrying trunk to the court

NewsClick refutes allegations

The 480 electronic devices were seized when authorities raided the homes of several journalists and writers linked to the website. The searches were carried out based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which indicated alleged illegal activities by the suspects. NewsClick, for its part, rejected the allegations made by the police and accused the force of "stifling" their "independent and critical journalism."

What did FIR by Delhi Police from August 17 say

According to the FIR filed by the Delhi Police on August 17, last year, large sums of money were secretly transferred from China through a convoluted route. This money was then used to distribute paid news pieces that purposefully criticized India's domestic policies and developmental initiatives while promoting, advocating for, and defending Chinese government policies and activities. NewsClick allegedly received approximately Rs. 38 crore in funding from abroad, per reports.

Chakravarty granted pardon in the case

In a twist of events, the court granted permission to Chakravarty to become an approver in the case after he filed an application seeking pardon in January 2024. The ruling came after Chakravarty filed an application before Special Judge Kaur, claiming he had material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police. Subsequently, the Delhi court granted his request and pardoned him in the case.