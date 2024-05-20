Next Article

The incident took place on Saturday night

Pune Porsche accident's teen accused gets bail in 15 hours

By Tanya Shrivastava May 20, 2024

What's the story The 17-year-old boy allegedly driving the Porsche that collided with a bike in Pune on Saturday—killing a man and a woman—was released on bail 15 hours after his arrest. His lawyer said the court granted bail to the minor under certain conditions—he must work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on the accident, undergo treatment for his drinking habit, and attend counseling sessions. Notably, the accused is the son of a prominent realtor in Pune.

Accident details

Porsche being driven at speed of 200km/hr

The accident occurred around 2:15am when 24-year-olds Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both engineers from Madhya Pradesh working in Pune were returning from a get-together. Eyewitnesses reported that the Porsche, which had no number plates, was speeding at over 200km per hour. The minor attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by locals due to impaired visibility from deployed airbags. Police arrived within 15 minutes of the incident.

Legal actions

Police denied request to try teen as adult

The minor was reportedly returning home after celebrating with friends at a pub after clearing their Class 12 exams, when the incident took place. An FIR was filed following a victim's friend's complaint, citing negligence and rash driving. Police plan to charge the boy's father and the pub for serving alcohol to a minor, reports had said. According to Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil the police sought to try the teen as an adult, but the court denied the request.

Information

Citizens blame lax laws for deaths

Several eyewitnesses reported that the teenager and his friends were heavily drunk, though their medical test results are still pending. The incident has sparked massive outrage, with many blaming lax laws for deaths caused by rash driving and minors behind the wheel.