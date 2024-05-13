Next Article

It has undergone 5 million kilometers of testing

Porsche to launch first road-going 911 hybrid on May 28

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:50 pm May 13, 202402:50 pm

What's the story German luxury automaker Porsche has announced the debut of its first road-going hybrid model, a new era for the iconic 911 sports car, scheduled for May 28. The hybrid version of the 911 has been available in prototype form for over two years. According to Porsche, after accumulating five million kilometers of testing, the development phase is now complete.

Performance milestone

Hybrid 911 outperforms predecessor in Nurburgring test

The hybrid 911 model achieved a significant portion of its testing mileage at the Nürburgring. It completed the Nordschleife loop in seven minutes, 16.9 seconds, outpacing "the corresponding version of the predecessor model" by 8.7 seconds. This impressive lap time suggests that the new hybrid may be a Carrera S with a hybrid powertrain, although Porsche has not confirmed this.

Historic innovation

Hybrid drive system: A first in 911's history

Frank Moser, Porsche's vice president for the 911 and 718, stated that this is the first time a hybrid drive system is being installed in a roadgoing 911, in its 61-year history. Moser emphasized that this innovative performance-focused hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic. He assured that nothing was left to chance during its development, with rigorous testing conducted under various conditions worldwide.

Powertrain details

Porsche's hybrid powertrain: Performance over efficiency

While specific details about the hybrid powertrain remain undisclosed, Porsche has indicated that it is designed for performance rather than efficiency. The company also confirmed that the new model will not be a plug-in hybrid. Despite this focus on performance, Porsche promises that the new 911 hybrid will maintain its capability to carve corners with a "Ring time of 7:16 seconds." More information about this groundbreaking model will be revealed on May 28.