The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Mahindra gears up for XUV300 (facelift) launch amid rising competition

By Pradnesh Naik 09:43 am Mar 17, 202409:43 am

What's the story India's sub-4-meter SUV market is set to witness a major shakeup as Mahindra prepares to launch a facelifted version of its popular offering, the XUV300. In the latest development, multiple production-ready mules of the car were spotted doing test runs together. This move comes in response to recent updates from competitors like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai VENUE. The company aims to leverage its success in the mid-size SUV segment with models like the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and XUV700.

Spy shots reveal different trim levels of XUV300 (facelift)

Automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar recently captured a convoy of the upcoming XUV300 (facelift), revealing different trim levels being tested by the homegrown SUV specialist. Mahindra typically tests its vehicles in batches and this convoy was no exception. These images also provide a glimpse into what the company has planned for the revamped model, which is set to launch in the coming months.

The base trim misses out on several design elements

The base trim of the upcoming XUV300 was spotted in the test convoy with minimal covering on the front and rear fascia. Key features include steel wheels with conventional wheel covers and un-painted ORVMs. Despite being a base model, Mahindra has maintained an upmarket look by offering blackened pillars. This variant is expected to appeal to budget-conscious buyers seeking a stylish yet affordable SUV.

The top trim showcases several premium features

The top-spec trim of the refreshed SUV was also part of the test convoy. This variant features dual-tone alloy wheels identical to those currently sold by Mahindra. The images also reveal a new, larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument screen. These premium features are expected to enhance the driving experience for users opting for this high-end variant.

XUV300 (facelift) to retain current powertrains, price hike expected

The upcoming XUV300 will continue with the same powertrains as the existing model. It will draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. However, there are rumors of an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox being included in the facelifted model. With the addition of new features and upgrades, prices for the revamped SUV could potentially be higher than those of the current version.