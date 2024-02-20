It will get dual 10.25-inch displays

Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift) to be launched in India by mid-2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:01 pm Feb 20, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Hyundai is planning to unveil the ALCAZAR (facelift) by mid-2024, hot on the heels of the recently updated CRETA. The revamped ALCAZAR will be the third Hyundai SUV to hit the market this year, following the CRETA N-Line, which is slated for release next month. The new ALCAZAR is projected to be available for purchase around May or June, showcasing design enhancements that align with the refreshed CRETA.

Next Article

Specs

Design and interior updates

ALCAZAR will boast a distinct, more upscale appearance compared to the three-row CRETA. Design improvements will encompass a new front bumper and grille, headlamp and DRL signature, alloy wheels, and taillight design. The interior is likely to incorporate the updated dashboard from the CRETA, as well as tech features like dual 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. While cabin space will remain the same, updates to upholstery and interior color options may be introduced.

Engine

Powertrain and rivals of the updated car

No changes to the powertrain are expected for the refreshed ALCAZAR. It will continue to utilize the 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill from the Creta, both upgraded to comply with BS6 Stage II. Manual and automatic transmissions should be carried over as well. In the Indian market, the ALCAZAR competes with rivals like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Price

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Poll