Porsche unveils 2024 Panamera V-6 E-Hybrids: Check top features

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Feb 20, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Porsche has introduced two new additions to its 2024 Panamera lineup: the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid. The 4 E-Hybrid boasts 463hp of power and 649Nm of torque, while the more powerful 4S model generates 536hp/750Nm. These V-6 hybrids, priced at $1,17,495 and $1,28,795 respectively, are set to hit dealerships later this year. They will sit below the Turbo-badged model. Orders are set to open by the end of March, with deliveries expected to commence in Q4.

Comfort

E-Hybrid models can be fitted with Active Ride suspension

The new Panameras come with standard two-chamber air suspension and adaptive dampers. The E-Hybrid models can be fitted with Active Ride to minimize body movement and maintain a level ride during quick driving. Visual differences between the models are subtle, with the 4 E-Hybrid featuring 19-inch wheels and black brake calipers, while the 4S E-Hybrid gets 20-inch wheels, red calipers, and silver tailpipes.

Breakdown

Upgraded powertrains and performance

The E-Hybrid models sport an updated turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine. The 4 E-Hybrid's engine delivers 300hp, with the electric motor boosting the output to a total of 463hp. Porsche claims this car can hit 0-96.5km/hour in just 3.9 seconds. The 4S E-Hybrid combines the turbo V-6's 348hp with an electric motor producing up to 187hp, resulting in a total of 536hp. It can do 0-96.5km/hour acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.

Modes

Electrical capabilities and driving options

Both the 4 and 4S E-Hybrid models feature the same new battery found in Turbo models, with 21.8kWh capacity. Porsche states that the battery can be recharged in 2.5 hours using an 11kW onboard AC charger. The E-Hybrids can run in full electric mode and are estimated to have an EPA-rated range of around 48km. Additional modes include E-Hold, E-Charge, Sport, and Sport Plus.