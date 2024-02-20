It remains uncertain if India-spec Ertiga will receive the updated mild-hybrid powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid makes global debut: Check features

By Akash Pandey 10:29 am Feb 20, 2024

What's the story Suzuki has revealed the Ertiga Cruise Hybrid at the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show, showcasing a sportier design and an upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain. The new Ertiga Cruise Hybrid pricing starts at 288 million IDR (approximately Rs. 15.3 lakh) for the manual version and goes up to 301 million IDR (approximately Rs. 16 lakh) for the automatic variant. The new model will be sold alongside the standard Ertiga in Indonesia.

Design and color options

Two new color options to choose from

The 2024 Ertiga Cruise Hybrid features stylish front and rear bumper garnish, side body decals, a shorter antenna, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The exterior has a dual-tone paint scheme with a white body color, a contrasting black roof, a prominent roof spoiler, front and rear bumper skirtings, projector headlamps, and bumper-mounted LED DRLs. It comes in two fresh color options: Cool Black and Pearl White with Cool Black.

Performance

Enhanced 1.5-liter K15B Smart Hybrid engine

Under the hood, the new Ertiga Cruise Hybrid boasts a 1.5-liter K15B Smart Hybrid engine, now paired with a larger 10Ah battery pack for enhanced fuel efficiency, surpassing the claimed mileage of over 20km/l. The power output remains similar to the existing model. The engine still delivers 101.5hp of power and 138Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated with either a 5-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission.

Interior and safety

Sporty and feature-rich interior

Inside, the Ertiga Cruise Hybrid offers a black and gray dual-tone cabin, featuring a semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated cupholders, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety-wise, it includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX anchor seats, cruise control, Hill Hold Control (only on automatic variants), and a reverse camera with parking sensors. Suzuki also provides an 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for the mild-hybrid version.