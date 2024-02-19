The launch may happen in the coming days

Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased ahead of India launch

What's the story Kawasaki has given fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Ninja 500 on social media, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The 2024 Ninja 500, which replaces the Ninja 400, has already made its debut in Europe and the US. Unveiled at EICMA 2023, this motorcycle is set to rival the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, and BMW G 310 RR in India.

Styling and design details

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 takes design inspiration from its larger siblings, the Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R, showcasing signature split headlamps, a compact windscreen, and a sleek fairing. While it retains the steel trellis frame and fuel tank from the Ninja 400, it boasts a bigger engine. It has a seat height of 785mm and a full-tank weight of 171kg. The 451cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine of the Ninja 500 delivers 45hp of power and 42.6Nm of peak torque.

The bike sports a TFT instrument console

Equipped with a TFT instrument console, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 also offers the Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, a Type-C charging port, an assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS. The bike uses telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, along with 310mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes. The SE variant comes with a 5.0-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and keyless ignition.

It could be priced around Rs. 5.4 lakh

Expected to be imported as a fully assembled model, the new Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to be priced around Rs. 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It may be launched in the coming days.