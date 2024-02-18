The 2025 Audi RS5 will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Audi)

New-generation RS5 Avant to debut as Audi's first sporty PHEV

What's the story Luxury carmaker Audi is gearing up to introduce its first sporty plug-in hybrid, the RS5 Avant, in 2025. This marks the beginning of the performance division's electrification journey, starting with the successor to the V6-powered RS4. The new RS5 Avant will compete with Mercedes-AMG's C 63 PHEV and BMW's M5. Meanwhile, an electric RS4 e-tron is anticipated to hit the market by 2026, following Audi's strategy of assigning odd numbers to combustion cars and even numbers to EVs.

Powertrain details: 2.9-liter V6 engine combined with 14.4kWh battery

The upcoming RS5 Avant will keep its 2.9-liter V6 engine but will include an electric motor to boost its output beyond the current 450hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The new-generation model will still use Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, modified to fit a larger 14.4kWh battery, which provides the current A6 PHEV with 72km of pure electric range. This move aims to smooth the transition to electric powertrains by 2035 while retaining existing customers.

Audi Sport's electrification strategy and customer retention

Audi Sport Managing Director Rolf Michl said, "Even Audi Sport is electrifying, and up to there, we are thinking about and discussing plug-in hybrids." He emphasized the importance of preserving the RS model's DNA, which includes everyday versatility and exceptional driving performance. Michl described the shift to electric power as a "step-by-step" process, noting that they "do not want to lose customers" but are "amazed" by the technology's advancements.

Future plans and Indian market prospects

There's no word yet on whether the new RS5 will be available in India. However, the current model is offered in Sportback four-door coupe form at Rs. 1.13 crore (ex-showroom). The pre-facelift second-generation model, launched in 2018, was only available as a two-door coupe. As for the RS6, it remains uncertain which powertrain Audi will use to replace the mild-hybrid V8, but a plug-in hybrid successor is expected following the limited-run RS6 GT reveal.