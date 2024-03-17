Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 04:01 pm Mar 17, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Renault is gearing up to reveal the new-generation Duster soon. Influenced by the Dacia Duster, the upcoming SUV may not feature a touchscreen infotainment system in its base variant. This speculation arises from a recently surfaced image of the interior of the Dacia Duster's base version. However, there will be a panel for consumers to install an aftermarket touchscreen unit if desired. The French automotive giant plans to reintroduce the SUV to India in late 2024.

Features and styling of the new Renault Duster's spacious cabin

The all-new Renault Duster will sport a multifunctional three-spoke steering wheel with a fresh, chunky look. The steering design is expected to be similar to that of the Dacia Duster, featuring a flat bottom and numerous buttons. Despite possibly lacking a touchscreen infotainment system, the base variant will include a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features will include sharp-looking AC vents with horizontal slats and rotary dials for climate control functions.

Safety concerns prompt omission of touchscreen panel

The increasing use of touch-sensitive digital interfaces and capacitive touchpad screens in modern cars has raised safety concerns. Drivers often divert their attention from the road to navigate through touchscreen menus, a problem recently highlighted by Euro NCAP. The safety rating agency has announced that starting 2026, it will lower the safety ratings of cars lacking physical control buttons for certain functions. This move could influence Renault's decision to omit a touchscreen infotainment system in its base variant of Duster.

Other car manufacturers are also ditching touchscreens

Several car manufacturers are moving away from center screens due to safety concerns. For instance, Dacia offers several models without a central display in their cheapest versions. Fiat also provides a no-screen setup for the most affordable Panda. Even Volkswagen offers its basic trims without a central display in some markets. This trend indicates that Renault's potential decision to exclude a touchscreen infotainment system in the base variant of the new Duster SUV, aligns with industry shifts.