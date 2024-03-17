Next Article

Hyundai's 'Integrated Front Face Module' helps increase EV's aerodynamic efficiency significantly

Hyundai rolls out innovative technology to boost EV range

What's the story Hyundai Mobis has introduced a novel design feature for electric vehicles (EVs), dubbed the 'Integrated Front Face Module.' This innovative technology enhances aerodynamics while preserving the traditional grille look. Drawing inspiration from active shutter grilles, it includes components that can be opened and closed to reduce drag. The module also incorporates active air curtains, air skirts, grille flaps, and hood vents to optimize aerodynamic efficiency and improve battery cooling.

About the module

Hyundai's new module enhances EV range and convenience

The 'Integrated Front Face Module' is designed to extend an EV's range by approximately 20km, a significant advantage for larger vehicles like crossovers and SUVs. The module also includes an automatic charger retrieval feature, adding convenience for EV owners. Furthermore, it features a retractable LiDAR sensor that extends only while driving, protecting it from potential damage when parked and saving owners from expensive repairs.

Design diversification

The module aims to diversify EV design

The hi-tech module allows automakers to incorporate traditional grille designs, providing a unique styling advantage in a market dominated by grille-less EVs. Hyundai Mobis aims to differentiate its vehicles from competitors while enhancing their aerodynamic performance. Although there is no specific timeline for when vehicles equipped with this module will be available, Hyundai Mobis is actively working on expanding its presence in foreign markets and diversifying its customer base beyond South Korea.