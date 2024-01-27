Vision

Efforts to overcome limitations of current LLMs

Song pointed out that current LLMs don't have access to essential data like vehicle information, phone contacts, and driver details, limiting their ability to provide comprehensive answers. He envisions a hybrid system that combines Naver's AI chatbot (for answers to generic questions) with Mapbox's MapGPT (for conversation navigational requests) and Hyundai's in-house voice assistant (for vehicle functions). This integrated approach aims for a seamless user experience.

Release timeframe

New infotainment platform expected by 2026

By 2026, Hyundai plans to introduce a new infotainment platform that lets drivers use voice commands to control in-car systems like climate control, windows, and music. The platform will also integrate popular external apps such as OpenTable and TripAdvisor. Song wants the upcoming system to resemble CarPlay, with everything managed within one ecosystem and by one voice assistant.

Information

Why Hyundai wants to harness Naver's research

Song, once an employee at Apple and Microsoft, is also the founder of Naver Labs, the research and development (R&D) arm of Naver. This background sheds light on Hyundai's choice to leverage the prominent Korean web search engine and global ICT leader's existing research on LLMs.

Insights

App marketplace for customers also on way

Besides the new infotainment system platform featuring an AI assistant, Hyundai also aims to offer an app marketplace to customers. For this, the company is opening its application programming interface (API) to third-party developers, inviting them to enhance existing features using the company's resources. Song believes this openness sets Hyundai apart from other OEMs. Initially, the app marketplace will focus on tight integration with the vehicle rather than introducing too many features at once.