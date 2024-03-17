Next Article

In the past few years, the Dzire has been the best-selling sedan for Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops sedan sales in February 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 01:57 pm Mar 17, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Despite a general decline in sedan sales, Maruti Suzuki's Dzire maintained its leading position in February 2024. In recent years, the sedan and hatchback segments have seen a significant drop due to buyers' preference for SUVs and crossovers. The Dzire managed to secure a commanding 50.13% share of the market, with sales reaching 15,837 units last month.

Runner-ups

Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze follow in sedan sales

The Hyundai AURA secured the second spot in sedan sales for February 2024, selling 5,053 units. Despite this achievement, the model experienced an 8.53% YoY decline from its February 2023 sales. The Honda Amaze also remained a popular choice among sedan buyers, securing an 8.78% share of the market with sales totaling up to 2,774 units last month.

Verna's growth

Hyundai VERNA posts remarkable YoY growth

The Hyundai VERNA made a significant leap in the sedan market with a staggering 3474.47% YoY growth, selling 1,680 units in February 2024. This is a remarkable increase from just 47 units sold in the same month of the previous year. However, MoM sales saw a dip of 22.65% from January's total of 2,172 units sold.

Other models

What about Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, and SKODA SLAVIA?

Volkswagen Virtus experienced a slight YoY sales increase of 4.35% in February 2024, selling 1,631 units. However, its MoM sales dipped by 13.20%. Honda City ranked seventh in the month's sales with a total of 1,184 units sold, marking a significant YoY de-growth of 39.68% but an improvement in MoM sales by 5.43%. SKODA SLAVIA also made the list with sales reaching up to 1,028 units.