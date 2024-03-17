Next Article

Kia EV9 is currently the flagship all-electric offering for Kia Motors globally

Exciting line-up of 7-seater cars set to launch in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:26 pm Mar 17, 2024

What's the story India's automotive market is set for a significant evolution over the next few years, particularly in the seven-seater SUV and MPV categories. Several new models from renowned carmakers like Kia Motors, Toyota, SKODA, and MG Motor are expected to launch this year. Let's delve into more details of these anticipated releases, that are set to redefine the premium full-size car segment on our shores.

SUV #1

SKODA KODIAQ: A new generation of luxury and power

Unveiled globally in October 2023, the new SKODA KODIAQ is expected to grace the Indian market soon. This SUV marks a significant overhaul with the new-age modular 'MQB Evo' platform, larger dimensions, and upscale interiors. The Indian version will continue to use the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine from the current-generation model. The mill produces 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The launch is anticipated later this year.

SUV #2

Toyota Fortuner Mild-Hybrid: A leap toward sustainability

Toyota is speculated to introduce a new 2.8-liter, mild-hybrid, diesel engine in the Fortuner, following its global debut in the Hilux. This move is aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency, improving overall performance, and reducing emissions significantly. With its mild-hybrid setup, the new model is also expected to offer a smoother driving experience. Its arrival on our roads could be as early as mid-2024.

SUV #3

MG Gloster (facelift): A blend of style and technology

The MG Gloster (facelift) is set to make its debut on our shores in the latter half of this year. The updated model will feature cosmetic enhancements, along with a range of new feel-good features and technological enhancements in the interior. However, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged. The British marque also has plans to introduce a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) around the festive season as well.

MPV and EV

Kia's double delight: New-gen Carnival MPV & EV9 flagship e-SUV

Kia Motors is preparing to launch the fourth-generation Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV in India this year. The premium MPV, available in seven- and nine-seater layouts, will feature significant exterior and interior changes. Set to hit showrooms in late 2024, the EV9 boasts a claimed range of up to 541km on the WLTP cycle. These launches mark a significant shift from their predecessors, promising an enhanced driving experience.