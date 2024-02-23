XUV.e9 will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's Tata Curvv-rival spotted: Check design, features of the EV

By Pradnesh Naik 12:03 pm Feb 23, 202412:03 pm

What's the story India's SUV specialist Mahindra is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle market in India. The carmaker is developing its next-gen XUV.e9 and BE electric SUVs, all built on the innovative INGLO platform. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the XUV.e9 was spotted in Ladakh. This electric SUV is essentially a revamped version of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Coupe, boasting a sleek roofline and aerodynamic curves - similar to the Tata Curvv.

Next Article

Design

Key features of Mahindra XUV.e9

The XUV.e9 has a closed front panel, stylish C-shaped DRLs, a full-width LED light bar, sharp LED headlamps, and a sculpted hood. The side profile of the EV displays alloy wheels, round fenders, and ORVMs with built-in turn signals. The ORVMs are likely to include cameras for a 360-degree-view. Flush-type handles are found on the front doors, while rear door handles are attached to the C-pillar.

Interiors

Interiors and user experience

Mahindra aims to elevate the user experience with unique features in the XUV.e9. The triple-screen setup will span almost the entire dashboard, consisting of a touchscreen, instrument cluster, and a screen for the front passenger. A new steering wheel with a backlit logo is anticipated to debut in this electric SUV range. The cabin may also include a fixed glass rooftop with special dimming features to maximize natural light.

Performance

Performance and range of Mahindra XUV.e9

The XUV.e9 will offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, leveraging the INGLO platform for enhanced performance and efficiency. Battery capacity is predicted to range from 60kWh to 80kWh, delivering an estimated range of up to 500km on a single charge. Mahindra has released a teaser showing the XUV.e9 achieving a top speed of 200km/h on a track, highlighting its performance capabilities.