Malika Arora-Nora Fatehi to have dance numbers in Ayushmann's 'Thama'
What's the story
Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi will feature in special dance numbers in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Thama. Both actors who've already worked with Khurrana before will collaborate with him again, reported ETimes. Arora filmed her high-energy song a few months ago, while Fatehi recently shot a promotional track for the movie.
Song details
Arora's song at crucial juncture; Fatehi's track is promotional number
A source revealed to the outlet that Arora's song appears at an important juncture in the movie, while Fatehi's track is a promotional number that comes at the end. This isn't their first collaboration with Khurrana; they have previously performed dance numbers in The Action Hero alongside him. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thama is part of the Stree universe.
Past projects
Both actors have previously collaborated with Khurrana
In The Action Hero, Arora featured in a retro-style version of Aap Jaisa Koi with Khurrana, while Fatehi set the screen on fire with her performance in Jehda Nasha. Both actors have delivered iconic dance tracks over the years; Arora is known for Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, while Fatehi has Dilbar and O Saki Saki to her credit. Meanwhile, Thama is set to release around Diwali 2025.