Malika Arora-Nora Fatehi to have dance numbers in Ayushmann's 'Thama'

Song details

Arora's song at crucial juncture; Fatehi's track is promotional number

A source revealed to the outlet that Arora's song appears at an important juncture in the movie, while Fatehi's track is a promotional number that comes at the end. This isn't their first collaboration with Khurrana; they have previously performed dance numbers in The Action Hero alongside him. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thama is part of the Stree universe.