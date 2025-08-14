Box office buzz: 'War 2,' 'Coolie' eye ₹130cr+ opening
This Independence Day, Indian theaters are gearing up for a massive weekend as War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie hit the screens.
Experts expect these two blockbusters to open with ₹120-130cr combined, riding high on the buzz from recent hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.
'War 2' and 'Coolie': Pulling in fans across regions
War 2 is pulling in fans across the Hindi belt, especially with Jr. NTR joining the cast and adding excitement in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Meanwhile, Coolie is making waves down South thanks to Rajinikanth's legendary appeal and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed direction.
BookMyShow's Ashish Saksena points out that even metro cities might see more crossover this year as language barriers fade away, indicating that more audiences may be open to cross-regional cinema in metro cities.