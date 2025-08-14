Box office buzz: 'War 2,' 'Coolie' eye ₹130cr+ opening

'War 2' and 'Coolie': Pulling in fans across regions

War 2 is pulling in fans across the Hindi belt, especially with Jr. NTR joining the cast and adding excitement in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Coolie is making waves down South thanks to Rajinikanth's legendary appeal and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed direction.

BookMyShow's Ashish Saksena points out that even metro cities might see more crossover this year as language barriers fade away, indicating that more audiences may be open to cross-regional cinema in metro cities.