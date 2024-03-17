Next Article

Although competing in the uber-luxurious segment, both cars cater to different sets of clientele

Florida dealership offers Rolls-Royce Wraith free on purchasing BUGATTI CHIRON

By Pradnesh Naik 10:09 am Mar 17, 202410:09 am

What's the story A Florida-based car dealership, Naples Motorsports, has come up with an unconventional marketing strategy. The dealership is offering a MY-2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith on purchasing the MY-2021 BUGATTI CHIRON from their catalog of used vehicles. Earlier this week, the unique deal was announced via a "special offer" on the dealership's Facebook page. The CHIRON hypercar on offer has just clocked over 3,218km on the odometer and features an eye-catching two-tone Grenade and Glacier paint job.

Costs

Details on the Rolls-Royce Wraith and BUGATTI CHIRON pricing

The Rolls-Royce Wraith that comes with the deal has a silver and brown two-tone exterior coat and has been driven over 27,358km. If purchased separately, this model would cost around $239,995 (around Rs. 1.98 crore). The BUGATTI CHIRON is listed at $3.85 million (roughly Rs. 31.91 crore) by Naples Motorsports, making it one of the most expensive models available in the US market. This price tag could be due to its low mileage compared to other listings.

Bugatti's value

Analyzing the value of the BUGATTI CHIRON deal

The pricing of the BUGATTI CHIRON is difficult to determine due to its rarity and unique specifications. However, if one subtracts the price of the Rolls-Royce Wraith from that of the hypercar, it comes down to around $3.6 million (approximately Rs. 29.84 crore). This figure aligns more closely with other CHIRONs currently on sale in the market. So it's plausible that Naples Motorsports has factored in the cost of the Rolls-Royce into their asking price for the BUGATTI.