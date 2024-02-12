Both MPVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga or Kia Carens: Which MPV is better

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Feb 12, 202401:15 am

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has recently achieved a sales milestone with its popular model, the Ertiga. The car has become the fastest multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to cross the 10 lakh unit sales figure in India. Although it leads the compact MPV segment, it now faces tough competition from Kia Carens. Can the homegrown champion defend its title against the South Korean contender? Let us find out.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The MPV segment in India has been expanding in recent years due to an increased demand for spacious family cars with new-age features and a comfortable in-cabin experience. Ertiga is a key player in Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicle lineup, contributing to the company's growth in this segment. However, Kia Carens is slowly becoming a top choice for customers looking for a premium mid-size people-mover.

Design

Design-wise, Kia Carens looks more appealing

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets projector LED headlamps, a chrome-studded grille, wrap-around LED taillamps, body-colored ORVMs with remote folding function, chrome inserts on door handles, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Kia Carens has a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille design, automatic LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, silvered roof rails, chrome-lined windows, connected-style LED taillights, flared wheel arches with blacked-out cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors

Cabin of Carens feels more upmarket

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports a seven-seater cabin that has a dual-tone dashboard, faux wood trims, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options, and four airbags. In comparison, Kia Carens offers a six/seven-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Performance

Carens packs more powerful engine options

Ertiga runs on a 1.5-liter DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system that develops 101hp/136.8Nm in petrol guise and 86hp/121Nm in CNG avatar. The mill is mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, Carens has a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (157hp/253Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (115hp/144Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). It gets a six-speed manual/automatic and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be yours between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 13.03 lakh. On the other hand, the Kia Carens sets you back between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Carens makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, larger dimensions, premium cabin, and powerful engine options.