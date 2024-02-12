Both cars roll on 15-inch designer alloy wheels

How Tata Tigor iCNG fares against Hyundai AURA CNG

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors, India's most valued carmaker, has introduced automatic variants of the Tigor iCNG in India. There are two CNG AMT two variants, which start at Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Hyundai AURA CNG on our shores. But between these two capable entry-level sedans, which one makes more sense: the homegrown brawler or the South Korean fighter?

Why does this story matter?

The sedan segment has been slowly perishing amid the onslaught of SUVs in India. However, a few offerings, such as the Hyundai AURA and Tata Tigor, have braved the odds of becoming popular in both personal and commercial vehicle categories. Both cars are aiming for the top spot in the sub-4m sedan category. Let's see which one will emerge victorious.

Design

Tata Tigor looks more attractive

Tata Tigor iCNG follows the brand's signature design philosophy and features sweptback projector headlamps, a sleek grille, auto-folding ORVMs, coupe-like sloping roofline, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Hyundai AURA has a sloping roofline, a redesigned black grille with integrated LED DRLs, sweptback projector headlights, ORVMs, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and split-type LED taillamps.

Interiors

Hyundai AURA has more upmarket cabin

The Tigor iCNG gets a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ESC, ABS, and EBD. The AURA CNG has a sporty five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, six airbags, ABS and ESC.

Performance

Tigor packs more powerful engine

Powering the Tata Tigor iCNG is a 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine that puts out 73hp of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Hyundai AURA is fueled by a 1.2-liter Kappa inline-four engine that develops 68hp of power and 95.2Nm of torque in CNG avatar. Transmission duties on both sedans are taken care of by either a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Tata Tigor iCNG can be yours between Rs. 8.85 lakh and Rs. 9.55 lakh. On the other hand, the Hyundai AURA CNG will set you back between Rs. 8.31 lakh and Rs. 9.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Tigor iCNG makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and more powerful CNG powertrain.