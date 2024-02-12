The car has a redesigned underbody

2025 Aston Martin Vantage goes official: Check design, features

What's the story Aston Martin's iconic Vantage, a two-door GT car with a 74-year history, is getting a major makeover after six years. The 2025 model boasts a power upgrade, updated chassis, and other mechanical improvements, making it an enticing option for car enthusiasts. Deliveries are scheduled to start in Q2 of this year, with pricing details to be announced around the same time.

Engine

Enhanced performance

The 2025 Vantage's 4.0-liter V8 engine, sourced from Mercedes-Benz, now pumps out an impressive 656hp of power. This is a 153hp jump from its predecessor. This boost is achieved through new camshafts, larger turbos, and a modified compression ratio. To handle the extra heat, the company has added three new heat exchangers, for coolant as well as charge air temperature control, along with an upsized oil cooler.

Construction

Improved chassis and suspension

The revamped Vantage features a redesigned underbody. It increases torsional rigidity and repositions the primary front cross-member for enhanced suspension, mounting point stiffness, and improved steering feel. A stiffer and lighter strut brace has also been integrated. Additionally, the car's rear chassis rigidity has been strengthened, allowing the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers to work optimally and offer noticeable differences between the old and new setups.

Safety

Software updates and braking system

Aston Martin has fine-tuned Vantage's traction management modes, electronic power steering, and launch control system, for better performance and driver engagement. The braking system includes 400mm steel rotors with six-piston calipers at the front, and 360mm rotors with four-piston calipers at the back. An optional set of carbon ceramics can be added, shedding nearly 27kg of unsprung weight. These software and hardware upgrades aim to provide an enhanced driving experience on winding roads.

