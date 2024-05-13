Next Article

Maybach GLS 600 will be backed by a V8 engine

Mercedes India to launch Maybach GLS 600 on May 22

By Mudit Dube 01:59 pm May 13, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the new Maybach GLS 600 and the AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance in India on May 22. The updated Maybach GLS 600 will feature a mild makeover from its current model, while the AMG S 63 makes a comeback in a new avatar. The launch signifies Mercedes's commitment to continually update and innovate their product line in India.

Design updates

Maybach GLS 600: A glimpse into the makeover

The revamped Maybach GLS 600 will retain its iconic vertical chrome slats in the grille, now slightly larger than before. The front bumper has been redesigned, and new LED patterns are featured in the headlamps and tail lamps. The India-spec model will also sport new designs on its 22-inch wheels, while inside, a new steering wheel design is introduced though the overall cabin layout remains unchanged.

Features

The refreshed Maybach GLS 600 continues to offer features such as the Manufaktur leather interior, dual-screen display, rear infotainment screens, and a 27-speaker Burmester sound system. It also includes ambient lighting for an enhanced luxury experience. Under the hood, it is expected to maintain its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator integrated into the nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Performance model

AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance delivers 1,430Nm of torque

The new AMG S 63 features an updated version of its predecessor's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine. It also includes a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery, resulting in a combined power output of an impressive 802hp and peak torque of 1,430Nm. This makes it the most powerful S-Class ever, boasting an electric-only range of 33km thanks to its motor and battery pack.