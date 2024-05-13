Next Article

Price in India starts at ₹7.74 lakh

Toyota Taisor (turbo) captures 45% of total bookings in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:38 am May 13, 202411:38 am

What's the story Toyota's newly launched Urban Cruiser Taisor has witnessed a significant demand in the Indian market, with the turbo-petrol variant making up 45% of all bookings. The model was introduced here about a month ago. Interestingly, the popularity of its 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine sharply contrasts with Toyota's Fronx model, where it accounted for only 10% of sales.

Consumer choices

Turbo-petrol variant's popularity and color preferences

The surge in demand for the turbo-petrol variant of Taisor could be linked to its premium pricing over the corresponding Fronx variant, and identical pricing for the turbo versions. In terms of color preferences, Cafe White has emerged as the most popular choice for Taisor buyers, followed by Gaming Gray, Sportin Red, and Lucent Orange. Dealers have reported that higher V AT and V MT trims have garnered a majority of bookings, with S+ AMT following closely behind.

Standings

CNG variant and Taisor's position in the market

The CNG version of Taisor, available only on the base-end E variant, has secured just 15% of total bookings. Despite this, the Taisor remains Toyota's most affordable SUV in India. It continues to compete with other models such as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue. This competitive landscape underscores the significant demand for Toyota's latest offering in the Indian market.

Information

What about its pricing and availability?

In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor starts at ₹7.74 lakh for the base model, and goes up to ₹13.04 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries are currently underway.