It is available in six variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor debuts in India at ₹7.7 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:12 pm Apr 03, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Japanese automaker Toyota has introduced its latest vehicle in India, the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It is a crossover model based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Priced from ₹7.73 lakh, this marks the sixth product from the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration on our shores. The company has begun accepting bookings and expects to start deliveries of the vehicle by next month.

Taisor sports a refreshed design

The Urban Cruiser Taisor mirrors the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in terms of dimensions and silhouette, but features a refreshed front and rear profile. Key design updates include a reimagined front grille, modified bumpers, restyled LED DRLs, and revamped alloy wheels. These changes give the Taisor a distinct look while maintaining its roots in the Fronx design.

What about its interiors?

The interior of the Toyota Taisor presents a rejuvenated theme with new seat upholstery. The vehicle is equipped with an expansive infotainment screen that supports wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Additional features include a wireless charger, steering-mounted controls, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, and a head-up display.

It offers two engine options

Under the hood, the Toyota Taisor retains the same powertrain as its Maruti Suzuki Fronx counterpart. It offers a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine that delivers 88hp/113Nm, and a 1.0-turbo-petrol motor that produces 99hp/148Nm. The 1.2-liter variant can be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox, while the turbo petrol variant is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

What about pricing?

A price comparison between the Fronx and Taisor models equipped with the 1.2-liter engine shows a difference of up to ₹25,000 across variants. However, for the 1.0-liter turbo model, the price difference is a mere ₹1,000. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in six variants with prices ranging from ₹7.73 lakh for the 1.2 E MT model to ₹13.03 lakh for the 1.0 V AT DT version (all prices, ex-showroom).