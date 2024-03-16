Next Article

The upcoming compact Wrangler SUV will roll on rugged-style alloy wheels

Jeep plans to launch Thar-rivaling compact Wrangler SUV in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:59 am Mar 16, 202411:59 am

What's the story Jeep is set to introduce a new car in India that will compete with the popular Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment. The upcoming vehicle, which will also be launched in various global markets, is expected to outperform rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. The new SUV will be positioned below the Compass in Jeep's lineup, making it the most affordable offering for the US-based company on our shores.

Specs

Design and powertrain of Jeep's upcoming SUV

Jeep's new SUV is expected to borrow design elements from the full-size Wrangler model, with a focus on family needs. The all-new vehicle will be based on a body-on-frame chassis and will likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. It will also feature a four-wheel-drive system with locking differentials at both ends, potentially providing superior off-roading capabilities than its competitors.

Features

Anticipated features of the car

The upcoming SUV is expected to be equipped with a range of feel-good features. These include a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, power-adjustable seats with memory function and ventilation, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The vehicle will also feature dual-zone automatic AC and an engine start-stop system for enhanced convenience. It will have a comprehensive safety kit with six airbags, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree-view camera setup.

Pricing

Pricing strategy for Jeep's new compact SUV

Jeep's upcoming SUV is expected to be positioned as a premium product, with its pricing reflecting this positioning. Despite being the most affordable offering from the company in India, it is not expected to engage in a price war with Mahindra Thar. The starting price is expected to be around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for enthusiasts seeking the iconic Jeep nameplate and DNA.