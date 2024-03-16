Next Article

Hyundai CRETA EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup

Hyundai CRETA EV in the works, launch anticipated this year

By Pradnesh Naik 09:43 am Mar 16, 202409:43 am

What's the story Hyundai is set to launch the electric version of its popular model, the CRETA, later this year. A near production-ready mule of the upcoming e-SUV was spotted doing test runs in South Korea. It will be based on the facelifted model and is expected to get more premium features. This move follows a trend of transitioning popular ICE-powered cars to electric vehicles. Hyundai's new offering is poised to compete with rivals like MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon.ev, and Mahindra XUV400.

Design

CRETA EV's design will blend familiarity and innovation

The upcoming CRETA EV will retain much of the front fascia from its ICE-powered sibling, with the exception of a closed-off 'Parametric' grille and revised bumper. The side profile will remain largely unchanged, save for new alloy wheels. At the rear, connected LED taillamps and an aerodynamic spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp would be the key features. The vehicle will also boast horizontal LED headlamps with split-type DRLs and sequential front indicators.

Interiors

The upcoming EV will showcase several advanced features

The CRETA EV will share many features with the new-generation CRETA, including the dual 10.25-inch screens, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone automatic temperature control. The all-electric variant is also expected to offer premium features such as a Bose sound system. Furthermore, the SUV will come equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite to ensure passengers' safety.

Performance

Performance, range, and charging capabilities

The all-electric CRETA will be powered by a 45kWh battery pack, paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor. The setup is anticipated to deliver a maximum power of 138hp and a peak torque of 255Nm. The vehicle's certified range is expected to be around 450km, with real-world estimates between 250km and 300km per charge. The SUV will also feature an advanced regeneration system for optimizing range and a fast-charging option for quick power-ups.