Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

How Hyundai CRETA N Line fares against Volkswagen Taigun GT

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Mar 16, 202403:05 am

What's the story Hyundai has introduced the sporty N Line model of the popular CRETA SUV in India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two trim levels: N8 and N10. At that price point, it rivals the Volkswagen Taigun GT on our shores. Between these two mid-size rivals, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai was responsible for popularizing the mid-size SUV segment in India with the CRETA in 2015. Since then, the market has witnessed the introduction of potent models such as Kia Seltos, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun. Now, to capture the top spot in the sporty category, Hyundai has introduced the CRETA in the N Line guise.

Design

Hyundai CRETA N Line looks more appealing of the two

Hyundai CRETA N Line flaunts a bolder look and features redesigned front and rear bumpers, eye-catching side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and larger 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires. Volkswagen Taigun GT has a typical SUV silhouette and features a sculpted hood, projector LED headlights, a sleek chromed grille, skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch diamond-cut designer wheels.

Interiors

Both SUVs feature ambient lighting and a sunroof

Based on the top-spec SX (O) trim from the standard model, the CRETA N Line features an all-black cabin, red-colored accents, and ambient lighting. Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup are also available. Taigun GT gets powered front seats, a 10-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, a subwoofer with an amplifier, an electric sunroof, and footwell illumination.

Performance

CRETA N Line packs a more powerful engine

Powering the CRETA N Line is a 1.5-liter turbocharged, inline-four, petrol engine that produces 158hp of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Taigun GT runs on a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol, 'TSI EVO' unit with Active Cylinder Technology. The motor develops 148hp of power and 250Nm of torque. Both mills are mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hyundai CRETA N Line can be yours between Rs. 16.82 lakh and Rs. 20.45 lakh. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun GT ranges between Rs. 16.77 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CRETA N Line makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and potent turbo-petrol powertrain.