Next Article

The 2024 KTM RC 8C rolls on 17-inch forged wheels

Track-focused 2024 KTM RC 8C breaks cover: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 16, 202412:05 am

What's the story Iconic Austrian marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of RC 8C for global markets. It carries a price tag of $41,499 (roughly Rs. 34.39 lakh) in the US. Production of the track-focused bike is limited to just 100 units. The supersport follows the bikemaker's READY TO RACE design philosophy. Here's a look at the top features of the motorcycle.

Design

First, take a look at the design of RC 8C

The 2024 RC 8C takes design inspiration from KTM's MotoGP race bike and flaunts a dual-tone black-and-white paint scheme with bright orange decals. It sits on an orange-colored steel trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a rider-only saddle, a side-mounted Akrapovič exhaust, and racing-derived clip-on handlebars. The supersport motorcycle packs a full-colored 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with connectivity features.

Information

It rolls on lightweight aluminum Dymag wheels with Pirelli tires

The 2024 RC 8C rolls on ultra-lightweight forged aluminum wheels from performance wheel maker Dymag. These blacked-out 17-inch wheels are wrapped in track-only Pirelli Diablo slick-type tires. This allows for low unsprung mass, thereby improving the handling, traction, and performance of the bike.

Performance

The bike draws power from an 889cc LC8c parallel-twin engine

Underneath the slick carbon-kevlar bodywork, the 2024 KTM RC 8C features a potent 889cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, LC8c parallel-twin engine. The mill delivers a maximum power of 135hp and a peak torque of 98Nm. The engine has a unique Twin Air filter for maximum air intake. The motor is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless and quick gearshifts.

Information

It gets a racing-derived titanium exhaust setup from Akrapovič

To develop maximum power, the 2024 RC 8C features a racing-derived exhaust setup from Akrapovič. This free-flow exhaust unit is made using lightweight titanium and gets a carbon fiber silencer cap. The setup aids in reducing the bike's kerb weight to 142kg.

Safety

The supersport is equipped with race-spec Brembo brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 KTM RC 8C comes equipped with race-spec Brembo Stylema brakes on both ends with MotoGP-derived Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA radial master cylinders. It also features several IMU-based electronic riding aids. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge front forks and a WP APEX PRO 7746 rear mono-shock unit.