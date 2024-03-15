Next Article

It comes in four and seven-seater configurations

Lexus LM 350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

By Akash Pandey 06:13 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Lexus has introduced its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the LM 350h, to the Indian market. The vehicle, which is a sibling model to the Toyota Vellfire, comes in two variants: a seven-seat version priced at Rs. 2 crore and a four-seat version costing Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The company began accepting bookings for this four-wheeler in India in August 2023, and reported receiving 100 bookings within the first month.

Road presence

The MPV sports impressive aesthetics

The Lexus LM 350h boasts a striking design with large proportions, an imposing front grille, and edgy elements such as its headlamps, alloy wheels, and window frame. The interior is equipped with a 14.0-inch touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers can choose between two interior upholstery options: Black and Solis White.

Comfort

Comfort and entertainment features for rear passengers

The rear of the Lexus LM 350h features a colossal 48-inch display, accompanied by a 23-speaker audio system. Additional amenities include fold-out tables, heated armrests, vanity mirrors, reading lights, an umbrella holder, and even a fridge. The vehicle incorporates a warmth-sensing infrared matrix sensor that monitors and adjusts the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants for optimal comfort.

Safety

It includes several advanced safety features

The Lexus LM 350h is equipped with a range of safety features including a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additionally, it includes a safe exit assist system that prevents the doors from opening if an obstacle is detected nearby. These features are designed to ensure maximum safety for both the driver and passengers.

Performance

It is powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid engine

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain that delivers a robust performance of 192hp and 240Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), ensuring smooth gear shifts and efficient driving. The combination of power and efficiency makes the LM 350h an impressive addition to the luxury MPV segment.