By Pradnesh Naik 05:55 pm Mar 15, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Czech carmaker SKODA has unveiled its newest electric vehicle (EV), the EPIQ. The new model, which is set to enter production in 2025, is touted as the brand's most accessible EV offering. This new entry-level e-SUV will likely offer two choices of battery packs ranging between 50kWh to 75kWh in capacity. It will have a claimed range of up to 400km per charge. Once launched, the e-SUV will likely be priced around €25,000 (approximately Rs. 22.56 lakh) in Europe.

A closer look at the design and features

The SKODA EPIQ will share its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.2 and adopt a 'Modern Solid' design language that combines smart functionality and practicality. The front features a new 'Tech-Deck Face,' a modern interpretation of the brand's radiator grille. The vehicle also sports T-shaped LED DRLs and Matrix LED technology for its sweptback headlights. The SUV's bold shoulder line and flared wheel arches contribute to its rugged appeal.

A glimpse at the interiors of the upcoming EV

The interior of the EPIQ showcases a clutter-free design with a dual-tone theme. The model features a two-spoke steering wheel, a 5.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard sports simpler lines with a gloss-black finish running across it. Additionally, the vehicle offers wireless charging and ample open storage areas throughout the cabin, including a 490-liter boot capacity.

Charging capabilities and future plans

The SKODA EPIQ will support bi-directional charging, enabling it to charge devices using the vehicle's battery. The EV is part of the carmaker's broader EV strategy, which includes the introduction of six electric cars in the coming years and a new compact electric SUV, ELROQ, set for debut later this year. While specific details about the electric SUV are yet to be disclosed, they are expected to be revealed closer to its 2025 launch.

