The upcoming motorcycle will likely be a road-biased version of the Yezdi Scrambler

Leaked video reveals new Yezdi motorcycle, India launch imminent

By Pradnesh Naik 05:42 pm Mar 15, 202405:42 pm

What's the story A leaked video from a Classic Legends dealer event has revealed a new Yezdi motorcycle, seemingly ready for launch in India. The bike follows a modern retro design theme and could be positioned below the Scrambler model. The engine seems to be based on the Adventure, marking this as potentially the first modern yet retro roadster in the Yezdi line-up. Once launched, it is expected to compete with bikes like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Hero Mavrick 440.

Design and features of the new motorcycle

The new Yezdi motorcycle features a fuel tank similar to the Yezdi Adventure, adhering to the brand's angular design philosophy. It sports a simple round headlamp and an equally straightforward instrument cluster with two small round analog units. The bike has a single-piece seat and a clean rear section with an extended fender. Notably, the showcased model lacked brake lamps, indicators, and number plates, leaving their placement open to speculation.

Other Yezdi models spotted at the dealer event

The video from the dealer event also offered glimpses of two other bikes. One appeared to be an updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler, featuring spoked wheels and a new boxy-shaped fuel tank. The second bike seemed to be a traditional cruiser with a long front end and tall handlebar, possibly a refreshed version of the Yezdi Roadster. This bike was seen with a dual-pod instrument console, unlike the single pod on the current Roadster model.

Expected launch and pricing of the new Yezdi model

The upcoming Yezdi motorcycle is anticipated to be launched later this year. While the exact pricing remains unknown, it is likely to be around the Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. With an imminent price hike, this new model could potentially serve as an entry-level offering for Yezdi. It will offer a fresh take on its existing platform with unique design elements and features, as seen in the leaked images from the dealer event.