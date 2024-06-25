In brief Simplifying... In brief Two minor brothers in a UP village were publicly humiliated, accused of stealing money from a local shop.

The shopkeeper, Hariprasad, and his family were charged with various crimes, including rioting and intentional insult, after the boys' mother filed a complaint.

The mother denies the theft allegations, stating her sons only went to buy salt.

Investigations are ongoing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brutal assault on minor brothers in Uttar Pradesh

Minor brothers, head shaved, paraded in UP village

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:50 pm Jun 25, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Two minor brothers, aged 10 and 14, were brutally assaulted and paraded around their village in Kasganj District, Uttar Pradesh. The boys were accused of stealing ₹5,000 from a local grocery shop by the shopkeeper. However, no money was recovered from them. The incident took place in Wahidpur Mafi under Dholna limits and was filmed by villagers who later shared the videos on social media platforms.

Arrests made

4 arrested after assault on minors

Following a complaint lodged by the boys' mother, an FIR was registered against five individuals, including shopkeeper Hariprasad, his brother Ram Chandra, and nephew Raja. They were charged under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 342 (wrongful confinement). Four of the accused individuals were subsequently arrested. The Station House Officer of Dholna, Ajayveer Singh confirmed that the boys were rescued by the police.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway into assault

ASP (Kasganj), Rajesh Kumar Bharti, stated that Hariprasad accused the boys of taking money from his shop's cash drawer. "He claimed that he caught them red-handed and raised an alarm in the village. A crowd gathered, and Hariprasad and his family members 'punished' them. We are thoroughly investigating the matter," Bharti said. The boys' mother denied all allegations against her sons, stating they had only gone to buy salt from the grocery shop and did not steal anything.