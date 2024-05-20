Next Article

Man arrested for casting multiple votes

UP: Man arrested for 'voting 8 times' after viral video

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:05 am May 20, 202411:05 am

What's the story Rajan Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, has been arrested following allegations of voting multiple times in the recent elections. The arrest was prompted by a viral video showing Singh casting eight votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident reportedly took place in Farrukhabad parliamentary constituency, which is part of Etah district.

Official suspension

Election officials suspended following voting scandal

In response to the incident, all members of the polling party from the station were suspended by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Election Officer. The video, which led to Singh's arrest and the officials' suspension, was widely circulated on social media on Sunday. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa issued instructions to "suspend and institute disciplinary proceedings" against all involved members of the polling party.

Political response

Opposition leaders react to voting scandal

The video of Singh's multiple voting was shared by several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav posted the video on a social media platform and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action if it deemed the situation inappropriate. Shortly after Yadav's post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the incident on social media.

Legal proceedings

Legal action initiated against multiple voting incident

Following the incident, an FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act, 1951, at Nayagaon police station in Etah district. CEO Rinwa said Singh had been booked under Sections 171-F and 419 of the IPC, and Sections 128, 132, and 136 of the RP Act 1951. The District Magistrate of Farrukhabad also confirmed that an FIR had been filed by the Assistant Returning Officer of Aliganj assembly constituency under the seat.