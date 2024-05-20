Next Article

Man arrested for suspected organ trafficking

Kerala man held for involvement in international human trafficking operation

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:21 am May 20, 202410:21 am

What's the story Ernakulam rural police in Kerala have arrested a man, Sabith Nasar, on suspicion of involvement in an international human trafficking operation for organ harvesting. The 30-year-old from Valapad in Thrissur was apprehended at Kochi international airport on Saturday. Nasar was returning from Iran via Kuwait when he was detained by the Bureau of Immigration officials.

Nasar was formally arrested under section IPC 370 (human trafficking) and section 19 (commercial dealings with human organs) of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. Evidence supporting these allegations was reportedly found on his phone. Ernakulam rural SP Vaibhav Saxena confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

"Prima facie we understand people have been lured by making them believe that donating organs after accepting remuneration was legal... We have digital evidence," stated SP Vaibhav Saxena. The police are now delving deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of Nasar's alleged involvement in this international organ trafficking operation.