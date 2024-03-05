Next Article

The Indian Embassy issued the advisory on X

Centre's advisory to Indians in Israel after Kerala man's death

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:49 pm Mar 05, 202403:49 pm

What's the story After the death of a Kerala man in an anti-tank missile attack in Israel, the Indian Embassy has advised Indians residing in the country to move to "safer locations." "In view of the prevailing security situation...all Indian nationals...especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the Indian Embassy said in its advisory on X. It also shared a helpline number (+972-35226748) and email ID (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in).

Context

Why does this story matter?

The advisory came just after reports surfaced that an Indian man was killed, while two others were injured after a missile from Lebanon struck an orchard close to Israel's northern border community in Margaliot on Monday. The missile is believed to have been fired by the terror group Hezbollah. All three victims—the deceased Patnibin Maxwell and the injured Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin—are from Kerala.

Centre's advisory

Government encourages Indians to approach Israeli authorities

The consulate also encouraged Indian nationals to approach Israeli authorities for assistance. "Alternatively, the hotline number of Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted," the post said. The number of the authority was listed as 1700707889. "The Embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation," it added.

Attack in Margaliot

Missile hit plantation at 11am

According to rescue services organization Magen David Adom (MDA), the missile hit the plantation at around 11:00am on Monday. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Maxwell was declared dead. George, who sustained injuries to his face and body, was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. After undergoing surgery, he is now recovering well and able to communicate with his family. Melvin is being treated at Ziv Hospital in Safed city for minor injuries.

Lebanese terror group

Suspected Hezbollah involvement, Israeli response

Several reports said that the Shiite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon is suspected of orchestrating the missile attack. Since October 8, 2023—a day after the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict began—the group has been launching drones, rockets, and missiles in northern Israel in a show of solidarity with Hamas against Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, in retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has bombarded the launch site with artillery fire, while the Israeli Air Force targeted several Hezbollah locations in Bint Jabal, Al-Saltaniya, and Tzadikin.

Information

Hezbollah-Israel conflict

Hezbollah has shown solidarity toward the Palestinian cause since it engaged in a war in 2006 with Israel. Separately, the United States (US) has warned against any escalation, saying that it will back its Jewish ally, which might trigger a much bigger conflict in the region.