Porsche crash: Bombay HC orders minor's release from observation home

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Jun 25, 2024

What's the story The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of a 17-year-old boy, who was accused in a fatal Porsche accident that resulted in the death of two software engineers in Pune. The court stated, "We allow the petition and order his release. The Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)." The teenager was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Two IT professionals—Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24)—were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old teenager, in the early hours of May 19. According to investigators, the teenager was intoxicated at the time. However, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager bail 15 hours after the incident on certain conditions—including writing a 300-word essay on traffic accidents. The teen was later sent to an observation home in Yerwada, following criticism.

JJB criticism

Court criticizes Juvenile Justice Board's remand orders

Additionally, the HC criticized the JJB's remand orders, calling them illegal and passed without jurisdiction. The bench stated, "The CCL's age was not considered," amid public outcry following the accident. The court added that "CCLs are to be considered differently" and that "the CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered."

Rehabilitation process

Teenager undergoing rehabilitation, remains in aunt's custody

The teenager is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is under the care of a psychologist, a practice that will continue as per court orders. The court clarified that it was bound by law and the objectives of the Juvenile Justice Act to treat him separately from an adult, despite his serious crime. His paternal aunt filed a plea for his immediate release, arguing he was illegally detained due to public uproar and political agenda.

Cover-up attempts

Family's attempt to cover up incident leads to arrests

Notably, the police investigation revealed attempts by the teenager's family members to cover up the incident, including switching blood samples and threatening their driver to take the blame. As a result, the boy's parents and grandfather were arrested. The boy's paternal aunt then approached the Bombay High Court challenging his detention, claiming it was in "complete violation" of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.