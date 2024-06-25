In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court has criticized the Delhi High Court for delaying the bail plea hearing of Satyendar Jain, arrested in a 2017 money laundering case.

Jain's lawyer raised concerns about the possibility of an incomplete charge sheet undermining the right to default bail, but the Supreme Court declined to rule on this issue.

The court also discussed a related bail plea from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, advising him to wait for the High Court's decision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Supreme Court emphasizes timely bail decisions

'Don't adjourn unnecessarily....': SC to HC in Satyendar bail plea

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Jun 25, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Tuesday emphasized the importance of timely decisions in bail matters, discouraging unnecessary adjournments. This statement was made during a hearing, concerning the bail plea of former minister Satyendar Jain. The bench, comprising Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, stated unequivocally that "bail matters are not to be unnecessarily adjourned."

Plea adjournment

Jain's bail plea adjournment sparks Supreme Court observation

The Supreme Court's comment came while addressing Jain's plea against the Delhi High Court's decision to postpone his bail application hearing for six weeks. The high court has now scheduled Jain's bail plea for July 9. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, contested the lengthy adjournment order during the hearing.

Legal limitations

Supreme Court bench declines to rule on pending issue

Singhvi raised a significant legal question about the possibility of an incomplete charge sheet being filed by the investigating agency to undermine an accused's right to default bail. However, Justice Misra clarified that their two-judge bench could not rule on an issue currently under consideration by a three-judge bench. The Supreme Court bench further stated it would be inappropriate for them to address this point of law.

Arrest details

Jain's arrest and bail denial under scrutiny

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, in connection with a 2017 money laundering case. Jain has challenged a trial court's order from May 15, which denied him default bail in the case. He argues that the ED failed to conclude its investigation within the statutory period and filed an incomplete prosecution complaint to deprive him of his right to default bail under Section 167 of the CrPC.

Kejriwal's case

Kejriwal's bail plea also discussed in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court also addressed a related issue involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. The court advised Kejriwal to await the Delhi High Court's decision on his bail plea, describing the high court's decision to reserve its order while granting an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail as "unusual." The Supreme Court will revisit Kejriwal's plea on Wednesday.