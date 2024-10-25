Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman in Rajasthan, after waiting eight years for a child, tragically drowned her newborn due to mental distress over his future.

The baby was the couple's first child

Rajasthan woman waits 8 years for baby, then drowns him

By Chanshimla Varah 07:52 pm Oct 25, 202407:52 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 20-day-old infant was allegedly drowned by his mother in a water tank at their home in Jeelo village, Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan, on Tuesday night. According to News18, the baby was the couple's first child. The father, Krishna Kumar, who works with Fire Brigade Department in Ratangarh, Rajasthan said their son was born after eight years of consulting doctors and offering prayers at temples.

Investigation unfolds

Infant's body discovered in water tank, mother arrested

Neem Ka Thana Additional Superintendent of Police, Girdhari Lal Sharma, said the infant's body was discovered in a water tank two days ago. Initially, the family alleged an unknown person threw the child in the tank. But police investigations revealed it was the mother, Suman Saini, who was responsible for her son's death. She had tried misleading her family by crying and pretending to faint.

Motive revealed

Mother's mental distress led to tragic incident

Preliminary investigations indicate that Saini was mentally disturbed. She had been anxious about her son's upbringing and future since his birth. This mental distress reportedly drove her to throw her son in the water tank. The child's aunt told police that after dinner on Tuesday, everyone slept with the child next to his grandmother. After midnight, they found the child missing from his cot. They found the lid of the water tank open and saw the child floating inside.