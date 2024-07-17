In short Simplifying... In short BJP MLA Acharya has voiced support for a population control law in India, citing the country's growing need for food and housing.

BJP MLA sparks debate on population control

Having '4 begums, 36 children' wrong: BJP MLA targets Muslims

By Chanshimla Varah 02:47 pm Jul 17, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Balmukund Acharya has sparked a debate with his comments on population control directed toward the Muslim community. In a video circulating on social media, Acharya said that having "four begums and 36 children" is incorrect. He stated, "There is a huge problem of increasing population... There should be equal laws for everyone; otherwise, how will the country move forward?"

Population concerns

BJP leader advocates for population control law

Talking about the country's growing population issue, Acharya said, "There is nothing wrong with the population law. The way the population is increasing, there is a need for more food and housing. This (population) is a hurdle in growth." He argued that if India wants to become a prosperous and developed country, there should be a collective agreement on this issue, and a population control law should be implemented.

Polygamy instance

Polygamy and population control: BJP leader's perspective

Acharya also cited an instance of polygamy to support his argument for a population control law. He said, "A sister came to my office and said she was the third wife of her husband, and now he was going to bring a fourth. I told her that now there is a law against it and she should go to police... It is not a matter of government or non-government benefits."

Government measures

BJP's proposed limitations on government facilities

The comments from Acharya follow a recent statement by BJP leader Jhabar Singh Kharra, who stated that efforts were being made to limit government facilities for households with more than two or three children. "A law related to this will soon be seen," Kharra said. Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi also said some arrangements should be made to stop the increasing population. If there are fewer children, the schemes made for families and the country will work properly, he said.

Congress

Congress hits back

The Congress has responded to the BJP leaders' comments, claiming that the ruling party's intention is to "just target the Muslim community." "A particular community is being targeted. If population law is to be brought, Congress would support it, but the BJP's intention is to target the Muslim community instead of bringing the law...The BJP government talks from a political point of view and from the point of view of targeting a particular community," Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma said.