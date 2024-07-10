In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up fluffy, rich vegan cinnamon buns with a simple four-step process.

Impress your guests with Swedish vegan cinnamon buns recipe

What's the story Swedish cinnamon buns, or kanelbullar, are a staple in Sweden, celebrated for their rich, spiced flavor and soft, fluffy texture. Originating from Sweden, these buns have become a global favorite, especially during the autumn and winter months. Traditionally made with butter and eggs, this version is vegan-friendly, ensuring everyone can enjoy this delightful treat. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan cinnamon buns, you need two cups all-purpose flour, one-quarter cup granulated sugar, one packet (or two and one-quarter teaspoons) instant yeast, one-half teaspoon salt, three-quarters cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk), and one-quarter cup melted coconut oil. For filling, arrange for one-third cup brown sugar, two tablespoons cinnamon powder, and three tablespoons softened vegan butter.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Start by warming the almond milk to about lukewarm temperature—too hot and it might kill the yeast. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, granulated sugar, instant yeast and salt. Add in the lukewarm almond milk along with melted coconut oil to the dry ingredients. Stir until a dough begins to form. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic.

Step 2

Let it rise

Place the kneaded dough in a lightly oiled bowl, then cover it with a clean kitchen towel. Find a warm place for it to rest, allowing the dough to rise for about one hour or until it has doubled in size. This crucial step develops the flavors and textures unique to cinnamon buns, ensuring they are fluffy and rich.

Step 3

Prepare filling and shape buns

Mix together brown sugar and cinnamon for filling in another bowl. Once your dough has risen to double its size, punch down gently then roll out on a floured surface into a rectangle about half an inch thick. Spread softened vegan butter over the dough then evenly sprinkle your sugar-cinnamon mix over it. Roll up tightly lengthwise; slice into pieces approximately two inches thick.

Step four

Bake to perfection

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenehit (190 degrees Celsius). Arrange the buns on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cut side down, ensuring they are spaced apart to avoid overcrowding. This spacing is vital for their expansion while baking. Bake for about 25 minutes or until they achieve a golden brown color on top. This indicates they are perfectly baked and ready to be enjoyed.