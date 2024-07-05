In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up tasty avalakki cutlets by mixing soaked poha, mashed potatoes, veggies, and spices, then shaping and frying until golden brown.

These crispy yet soft cutlets, served hot with ketchup or chutney, make a delightful snack or starter.

Enjoy the burst of flavors in every bite! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Check out this avalakki cutlet recipe for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 11:19 am Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Avalakki, known as poha, is a staple in Indian cuisine, used in both sweet and savory dishes. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, it's versatile and nourishing. Avalakki cutlets are a vegetarian and eggless snack, blending flattened rice with vegetables and spices. Ideal for tea time or appetizers, these cutlets are a treat for the taste buds. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare avalakki cutlets, you will need one cup thick avalakki (poha), two boiled and mashed potatoes, one finely chopped onion, one-half cup grated carrot, one-quarter cup finely chopped coriander leaves, two green chilies finely chopped (adjust to taste), one teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, one-half teaspoon turmeric powder, salt to taste, one teaspoon chaat masala (optional), and oil for shallow frying.

Step 1

Preparing avalakki for cutlets

Start by thoroughly washing the avalakki under running water until it softens. Carefully drain all the water and transfer the avalakki to a large mixing bowl. It's crucial to ensure that the avalakki is properly moistened but not overly soggy. Achieving the right moisture level is essential for effectively binding all the ingredients together, forming a cohesive mixture ready for shaping into cutlets.

Step 2

Mixing ingredients together

To the moistened avalakki, add the boiled and mashed potatoes, finely chopped onions, grated carrots, coriander leaves, and finely chopped green chilies tailored to your spice preference. Include the ginger-garlic paste. Evenly sprinkle turmeric powder and salt across this mixture. For a tangy flavor, consider adding chaat masala now. Thoroughly mix all ingredients until they are well combined and ready for the next step.

Step 3

Shaping and frying cutlets

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round or oval cutlets depending on your preference. Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for shallow frying. Once hot enough, place these shaped cutlets gently into the pan without overcrowding it. Fry them until they turn golden brown on both sides, ensuring they are cooked evenly.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Enjoy these avalakki cutlets hot, offering a perfect blend of crispy exteriors and soft interiors, ideal for an evening snack or as a delightful starter. Accompany them with ketchup or your preferred chutney for an enhanced taste experience. They are especially delicious when served with mint or tamarind chutney, which amplifies their flavors significantly, making them a hit among all age groups.