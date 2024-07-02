In brief Simplifying... In brief Create vibrant vegan unicorn noodles at home by cooking rice noodles and dividing them into four bowls.

Each bowl gets a natural color: blue spirulina, beetroot juice, turmeric powder, and spinach juice.

Set the colors with lemon juice, vinegar, and salt, then plate the noodles side by side for a magical unicorn effect.

Make delicious vegan unicorn noodles at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:04 am Jul 02, 202411:04 am

What's the story Vegan unicorn noodles are a whimsical, colorful dish popular for their vibrant hues and healthful ingredients. They originate from the trend of using natural food colors in meals, employing vegetables and fruits for a rainbow appearance. Ideal for adding color to a vegan diet, these noodles offer both a visual feast and a nourishing experience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary adventure, you'll need 200 grams of rice noodles, one red cabbage, one lemon, one tablespoon of white vinegar (for color setting), and salt to taste. For the natural colors: blue spirulina powder, beetroot juice for pink, turmeric powder for yellow, and spinach juice for green. Optional garnishes include sliced avocado, sesame seeds, and chopped nuts.

Step 1

Preparing your noodles

Start by preparing your rice noodles as per the instructions on their package. Cook them until they achieve a soft yet firm texture, ideal for biting into. Once they reach this desired consistency, quickly rinse them under cold running water. This immediate cooling process is crucial as it halts further cooking, ensuring that your noodles maintain the perfect balance of softness and firmness.

Step 2

Creating magical colors

Divide your cooked noodles into four bowls. In one, mix blue spirulina for a vibrant blue. In another, add beetroot juice for pink. For yellow, blend turmeric powder with water in the third bowl. Lastly, use spinach juice for green in the fourth bowl. Gently stir each until the noodles are fully coated with their colors.

Step 3

Setting the colors

To set the colors firmly onto your noodles so they don't fade away quickly or mix with each other when served together on a plate, squeeze some lemon juice over them and add a dash of white vinegar along with a pinch of salt in each bowl. Stir gently once more then let them sit separately for about five minutes.

Step 4

Plating your dish

Now comes the fun part - plating! Arrange portions of each colored noodle side by side on plates to craft the magical unicorn effect. Garnish with avocado slices if desired, adding a creamy texture. Sprinkle sesame seeds or chopped nuts over it for an extra crunch and nutritional boost, perfectly finishing this visually stunning and wholesome dish.